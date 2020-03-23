



Gokomere student gives birth in HostelGOKOMERE-The Gokomere community was left shell shocked after a Form 6 student at Gokomere High School gave birth in the hostels today in the morning, Reverend Father Vincent Muzenda confirmed to The Mirror.Fr Muzenda told The Mirror that Mercy Marimbe gave birth without any complications and her parents were informed and they are on their way to the school. Soon after giving birth she was assisted by sisters at the school and taken to the hospital. The gender of the baby had not been revealed by the time of posting but The Mirror was told that the boyfriend is also a student at the University of Zimbabwe. More to follow.