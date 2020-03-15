Big night beckons for SA based actor Nyatsanza





SHANNISE DZOBO

MASVINGO - Tafara Nyatsanza, Zimbabwean studying art in South Africa has been nominated for the Best Performer in a One Person Show in the forthcoming prestigious 55th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards this week.

Nyatsanza who is a fourth year student at the University of Cape Town studying Theatre and Performance specializing in Theatre-Making was nominated for his play Scott where he performed 12 characters in one play.

He said he was very upbeat about the nomination as this will raise the country’s flag and his profile in the arts industry.

“This is one of the biggest awards in South Africa. I am happy to have been nominated and I am looking forward to the outcome,” said Nyatsanza.

The play, Scott was written and directed by Morapeleng Molekoa who also received nominations for the best director, best new director and best new South African script.

The award ceremony is going to be held at Baxter Theatre in Cape Town on 22 March 2020 and it goes along with a prize money of R15 000.

Fluer du Cap Theatre Awards 2019 – 2020 nominees has been announced with a total of 59 productions in the running for top honors this year.

The Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards were established in 1965 and were sponsored by Distell and it has been an annual event since then as South Africa’s leading performing arts competition which focused on professional theatre productions staged in Cape Town.

Nyatsanza who is also into acting, song writing, theatre making, dancing and drawing/painting has at one time been nominated for the 53rd Fleur du Cap Theatre award nominee for the best Soundscape in a play called Cattle Drive before. He is also a winner for the best performer in Scott at the Abongile Kroza One-Hander Festival in 2018 and a winner of the For Just Everything Award for Scott awarded by the Theatre Arts Admin Collectives in 2020.

He also features in a UK based series called Bulletproof which is going to be aired on Sky TV from 20 March, 2020 and also another American horror film called SPELL which is going to be released some time later this year.

“Acting has always been in my blood and I took it up seriously in high school with encouragement from my drama teacher at Shiloah Christian in 2013 and my first play was in 2014 as Petrochio in Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew,” said Nyatsanza in an interview with The Mirror from his base in South Africa.

The 23 year old Nyatsanza is related to Roman Catholic Church education secretary, Father Reverend Walter Nyatsanza.

For his primary education Nyatsanza went to Tiya in Chimanimani his mother’s rural home.

Nyatsanza went to several secondary schools including Chikanga High in Mutare and Biriri in Chimanimani and after completion of his A Levels he went to South Africa for his university studies.







