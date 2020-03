Big night beckons for SA based actor Nyatsanza

Nyatsanza who is also into acting, song writing, theatre making, dancing and drawing/painting has at one time been nominated for the 53Fleur du Cap Theatre award nominee for the best Soundscape in a play called Cattle Drive before. He is also a winner for the best performer in Scott at the Abongile Kroza One-Hander Festival in 2018 and a winner of the For Just Everything Award for Scott awarded by the Theatre Arts Admin Collectives in 2020.