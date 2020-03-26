58% of paternity tests leave Masvingo men in the cold

MORRIS BISHIMASVINGO – Fifty-eight percent of men from Masvingo Province who went for paternity tests in 2019 are not the fathers of the children in question, Global DNA Zimbabwe results have shown.It is a scary figure, according to experts who released the information to The Mirror.Global DNA Zimbabwe principal consultant Tinashe Mugabe said there are 0% chances that those 58% are the fathers. Only 42% of the tested men are the fathers.Mugabe also noted that most paternity tests were done in April, August and December when children are on school holidays which means the paternities are being contested when the children are already in school.He said DNA tests were not only important for settling disputes but for bringing about peace of mind through professional counselling.He said that the DNA process, through counselling helps to reunite families, rejected individuals are accepted, inheritance is done in a fair manner and child support and maintenance disputes are settled.“As Global DNA Zimbabwe we are happy to tell you that through DNA Test professional counselling, peace of mind is restored, families reunite, individuals rejected by families are accepted. DNA tests have enabled inheritance, child support and maintenance disputes to be settled. Forensic DNA test helps in identifying individuals after death. Health and weight DNA test help in loosing and gaining weight” said Mugabe.Mugabe said that results are availed to couples seven days testing.In a parentage analysis they test DNA samples in-order to find correspondences within the DNA of the participants. Each person has a unique DNA profile. It is by one half received from the mother and by the other half from the father.DNA Global has offices in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Karoi, Victoria Falls, Bindura, Marondera, Rusape, Mutare, Chinhoyi, Chiredzi, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique. It is started operations in 2014.Major reasons for tests are the prevailing rates of incest, long distance relationships especially married couples, allegations to be the father due to financial security and disputes for maintenance and inheritance. #MasvingoMirror#