Zvishavane man burns wife’s body on an altar

SIBONGUTHANDO DUBEZVISHAVANE – A mentally challenged man from Mabele village under Chief Wedza in Zvishavane struck and killed his wife with a log before burning the body on an altar.However, High Court Judge on circuit in Gweru, Justice Martin Makonese passed a verdict of not guilty and sent Kenneth Masuku (68) to a rehabilitation center because he was ill at the time that he committed the crime.It is the State case that on November 22, 2016 at around 6pm Masuku informed the deceased Lucia Dziwadi (51) that he was instructed by a prophet to fetch flowing water from a river for the purposes of cleansing the homestead.Masuku requested Dziwandi to accompany him to fetch water in Ngezi River.On their return, Masuku diverted the route and headed to Mushandugwa hill. At the hill Masuku picked up a log and struck the deceased once on the left side of the head and she fell down.He delivered another blow on the head and the deceased became unconscious. He searched the deceased and took her Nokia cell phone together with her identify card.Masuku placed the body on an already prepared altar of firewood, lit the fire and then left the deceased's body to burn.He went home and buried the deceased cell phone and ID card outside the yard.The remains were discovered on November 25, 2016 at the hill leading to the arrest of Masuku.Masuku was examined by a psychiatrist at Mlondolozi Special Institute from the period November 2017 to January 2018 and the doctor concluded he was insane.#MasvingoMirror#