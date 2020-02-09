Sunga one sunga dozen. When I call one they come in dozens, that was the master of song, the late Paul ‘Dr Love’ Matavire in one of his masterpieces where he says whenever he called one woman in the bar they would flock to him in their numbers as he would be loaded, anenge ane cash. Hauna cash, wakati Dr Phil. Tamba naAmai unoita cash, negore razvakazopera soja rapindira, nhaka, regai ndisiye poltics, it’s not my area of speciality, zvedu ndezvemadhirezi, yaa uko todanwa tichihwa.Our good friend who stays in Carry Street in Rhodene, yes the one who operates this dilapidated car sale, pachikona apo who answers to the name Moreluck weGonera or Charlie Chaplin, aiwaka kondovaipenyazve mutawindi, vaichinjanisa michovha, motokari, garimoto, all types, all makes, all colours with all wheel types.Charlie Chaplin is thin, short, light in complexion, married with two kids, hameno ndovega here vana, zvinoita upenyu, kutengesa imba dzose dzakasiiwa nababa, estate yose kutsvaira nebooze and women. Ano dhliwa haataure.His partner in crime, Billy Magetsi born Bhiriati Nya stays in Mucheke musha mukuru kuChikato, pekukata, kataakata. He is big, very fat, dark like the famous balls, married with three kids, a daughter and two boys.HOTH is reliably informed that the dude with his best buddie have fallen on hard times and women are running away from them in droves kuita muramba mhuru semombe dziri kutiza dhibha vachitiza. Mabhuramani, sure vhunza vekumapurazi kwaGutu kuti anotiza sei.HOTH is aware that the duo duped this yellow bone, ehe ichi chitsvuku chinogara munaIronwood. They duped her of her beauty, vehicle and love. Nhasi zvangu naformer Minister. Minister munhuwo veduwee. She is now a pede and languishing from the scars of bad company. Iye achinyanya kuda zvinhu, wakatamba nematsola mfanami.The duo also duped a group of people living with disabilities (vasingaone) who wanted to buy a vehicle, kwapu US$4000 amana musadaro hamupindi denga. A lot of people are literally crying in the ancient city. Charlie Chaplin has now sold all the houses left behind by the father and went for those he bought after selling the Rhodene mansion and he is just a nobody mababe aakutiza and beer is no longer flowing like before. Pfuma yenhaka.HOTH is informed that the duo are regular visitors to this sangoma along Mashava Road and they are never arrested even if they con a law enforcement agent.Vanosvedza pamutemo because the sangoma just makes the complainants weak, havazovhunzi futi chikwereti and they neatly move on to the next victim.The duo are now a menace mutown, they have lawsuits everywhere but the long arm of the law never catches up with them at all because vakazodzwa naSangoma.Pakadii pamataira apo.KoPastor vepamukoto paTsungai murisei henyu kwamakatizira uko, HOTH knows all your escapades including those of your wife, till next week ngatifambei nemakuhwa.#MasvingoMirror#