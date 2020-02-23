Sisk kombi driver caught pants down with Jerera sand poacher’s wife

Handina muti unoera sanhu, kuvazha zvose, kose, mese, vese, yose. Heard Jah Prayzer is set to release his 10th project in April, good news to his fans, ndiye wokumbitipa single iya last year, Sadza Nemurivo, yes kwai kundipa rose, sadza nemuriwo. Kundipa rose. Kundipa rose.This week’s sermon is from Jerera, Zaka ikoko yes as usual paJerera pazviTugwi Mukosi apo.There is this kombi driver who stays in Masvingo in Mucheke musha mukuru kwaSisk kwazvakarehwa. He is tall, dark, married. His name is Givhi Nashindi and drives idzi dzeku bleeper bleeper like a scorpion, Chinyavada, unorumwa eyi.Givhi loves his green bottle and he normally partakes of the wise waters with his boss at Rambanai Council Bar paChiwindow, plotting how to bed married women. Manje ikozvino varikutora mavideo for V11. Kana Kamisa akatadza kubudisa maV11 ikozvino azara and HOTH hopes he will get a few lessons from cheated lovers.Givhi is of the Duve totem.Musi uyu pakaita batai batai pamba paSand poacher who drives a blue truck, he is very Wise. His name is the opposite of foolish and the surname is Chikukuvadzi.As a wiseman he heard about his wife’s escapades with Givhi and decided to lay an ambush, coming back home early, earlier than expected, asingafungiri, kuma7 achibva hake kubhora remabhuza.The wife’s name is Zhou in Ndebele and the first name has something to do with feeling pity kuhwaTsitsi so or something like that. She is light in complexion, kashortbase, shorty, shorty, has three kids, and normally dons dreadlocks. Mutupo wake iNdhlovu, ivo vokuchengeta masango, mhukahuru.When the sand poacher arrived he could not believe his ears, because the lovebirds were literally playing wrestling on his matrimonial bed. Kikiri kikiri, umwe pamusoro, umwe pasi, umwe pamusoro, nhamo yakaona mubhedha musi uyu.Waingohwa, maita Tembo, hekani Tembo vekwamudzinganisa gumbo, vekwakuringambizi huringa makumbo, zvaitwa vari Mandedza. On the other end the kombi driver could also be heard screaming achideketerawo nedivi, mutsika panotinhira, chero chiri chishort base zvacho but chinotsika panotinhira, unotochiona chete, dzinoti dzikabaya dzinosvika kunhongonya, magutsa vana. For sure ndimagutsa vana, kutora muchero wemusango unochiona komene mene.Kuspina pamubhedha waSand Poacher kunge Psy of Gangnam Style from South Korea, you remember him, yes HOTH nanombopota achikurangaridzai zvakamboitika some years back in the entertainment industry.Wizy paakahwa kuti umm Zvanyanya akati gonhi bheu wanike eyi, the kombi driver did not waste time, akabva anonga twekwake ndiye nepawindow pothlo.Akaita hushamwari nemhepo achitenderera chikomo cheVarodzi chiya, babangu nhiya kudotevera Givhi akati ndopepereka sekombi ndiye disappear. Baba vakafamba apa tuhembe turimumaoko, vakamuona vaingosara vasina mate mumukanwa.Wizy gave up the chase akati ndonopedzerana newangu, he made a U-turn and he found his wife in panicky mode, mai vachingongwenda nekuthla.Akakwaura zijamhu remusasa, ayewa munhu akashandwa, kuita senyoka yapinda mumba munemadzimai.It was the opposite of the sweet wrestling they had just had, mai vakabikwa kusvika vadura zvese. She confessed that they have been going out for the past three years nonstop, daily.A family court was convened and the two lovebirds made their shocking confessions leaving out no detail and nothing to imagination. Wizy aakutorimisa mombe dzacho svooo dzakaripwa.It appears Wizy is not so lucky in nuptial matters as his first wife left due to adultery.Sei sei Charlie Chaplin, kwai makambovatamo muchizarira, kon’anga asi masimba akapera, kodzimba dziya dzopfuka, kosisi wakavapa share yavo here. Asi Magistrate ka kubudisa munhu mujeri under very unclear circumstanes, toshongana vhiki rinotevera.#MasvingoMirror#