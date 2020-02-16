Shabanie FC go for Ghanaians to bolster squad

SYDNEY NCUBEZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAUZVISHAVANE-One of the oldest football clubs in the country and most supported, Shabanie Mine FC has followed the footsteps of some Castle Premier League clubs by roping in foreigners to bolster their squad.Shabanie FC gaffer Timothy Maphosa told The Mirror that after an indifferent season in the unfashionable ZIFA Central Region Division 1 League in 2019 where they escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth they decide to beef up their squad with three Ghanaians, a goalkeeper, defender and attacking midfielder.In their quest to return to the Premiership they have signed Julius Nii Okaijah Welbeck (22) a defender, Ishmael Dadson (19) an attacking midfielder and Johnson Kofi Osei (20) a goalkeeper all from Volte Academy from Accra Ghana on one year contracts.“I promise to light up the league this season and my track record speaks for itself, I have scored 11 goals in 18 appearances for Amidaus Professional in Gahna’s Division 1League in 2018 and 8 goals in my second season for the same club in 12 appearances,” said Ishmael Dadson at Maglas Stadium during the afternoon training session yesterday (Wednesday).Meanwhile, the bid by the Chinda Boys to return to the Premiership is not without its hurdles as the team is battling to raise US$1500 needed to acquire work permits for the three youthful players.“We are appealing to individuals and the corporate world to help in raising the US$1500 needed to acquire work permits for the trio, all the other paper work has been done and if we get them work permits the sky will be the limit for Chinda boys. I promise Premiership soccer come 2021 for our legions of fans,” said Maphosa.Only six season players, goalkeeper Moretime Moyo, Neverson Mabheure, Timothy Phiri, Trevor Moyo, Junied Anderson Abubakar and Pride Nyabvunda from last season’s squad which was almost relegated were retained for 2020 business.#MasvingoMirror#