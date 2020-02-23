Rare tummy swelling for Beitbridge sisters

ELLEN MLAMBOBEITBRIDGE - Two Beitbridge sisters Barbra (34) and Prisca Chityangu (26) of Ward 3 are appealing for help so that they can get treatment for a rare ailment that is causing their tummies to swell.Two Nations has been told that Barbra’s tummy is filled with a liquid while Prisca’s is filled with air.Barbra’s tummy started swelling in 2016 and it was thought that she was pregnant. She visited Beitbridge District Hospital and medical reports indicate that her condition is complicated.She was then referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.The swelling continued to the extent that her situation was so bad that sometimes she would just fall.She has been referred to Parirenyatwa for futher medical examination but does not have money to travel.Barbra is married to Worship Imbayago and they stay in Beitbridge. The Mirror is told that Prisca’s tummy started swelling when she moved from Chipinge to Beitbridge to look after her unwell sister.The sisters come from Chipinge.Prisca went to Beitbridge District Hospital where she was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.Imbayago and Barbra have three children who are all not going to school as the parents are failing to raise fees. Imbayago is now perpetually at home because he has to look after the two ailing sisters.Ward 3 Councillor Takavingei Mahachi appealed to well-wishers to assist and he also thanked residents from the Ward for responding to the plight."I am very much proud of the support given by ward 3 residents whenever I appeal on behalf of those who approach me with challenges," said Mahachi.#MasvingoMirror#