Player exodus hits Una Una

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO – Masvingo United woes are seemingly mounting by the day with the Division one outfit loosing top several key players after losing its top benefactor ahead of a crucial 2020 season.Sources who spoke to The Mirror revealed that most of the club's outstanding players who bagged accolades last season have left with four players joining Bikita Minerals.Masvingo United spokesperson Godfrey Mutimba said they have no knowledge of players leaving the club.The Mirror has it on good authority that Una Una has lost two of its valued players, team captain Tatenda Chihava and gunslinger Michael Tapera.Tapera who was last seasons' best player, 1st runner up soccer star of the season and top goal scorer has since joined Manica Diamonds while Chihava who plays left back has joined premiere league debutants Tenax FC."Many of the players are leaving because of poor renumarations. Teams as Bikita Minerals are pouncing on the exodus and offering better packages to the players," said a player who refused to be named.Efforts to get a comment from team coach Godfrey Dondo were futile.Striker Tawanda Mulenga who was voted most promising player, winger Takudzwa Mahovi and defender Admire Banda who was last season's most improved player have all joined Bikita Minerals.Shot stopper Alfred Chiname who was voted goalie of the tournament at the prestigious Diamond Super Cup last year has also left the team and is rumoured to be trying his fate in Bulawayo.Clifton Masocha who plays defence and was voted players player and 2nd runner up soccer star of the year and Knowledge Chauke are also rumoured to be headed out of the club.