Pangolin exhibits disappear at Murambinda Police Station

• 5 Beitbridge men caught with scalesDUMISANI CHAUKEMURAMBINDA – Pangolin scales recovered from five Beitbridge men driving a Toyota Raum have disappeared at Murambinda Police Station, The Mirror has been told.Two Murambinda Police officers who hold keys to the exhibit storeroom at Murambinda are now prime suspects to the theft of the scales which happened between February 6 and 9 2020.Efforts to get comments from Constable Sanangura and Constable Mashaya who The Mirror understands keep keys to the storeroom were fruitless.Manicaland Police Spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said he was failing to get through to Murambinda ZRP for details.Sources said the scales were recovered on February 6, 2020 at a Police by Sergeant Mugomeza, Sergeant Zondai, Constable Gundani, Constable Ruwocha and Constable Mhuriyengwe who were performing their roadblock duties at the 102km peg along Chivhu – Murambinda Road.Joseph Mutombeni (44), Jacob Zhuwao (37), Gondai Sithole (39), Kelvin Maramba (21) and Knowledge Sithole (33) were occupying a white unregistered Toyota Raum when they were stopped at the roadblock.The driver of the vehicle, Zhuwao, was asked for his driver's licence and National Identification particulars which he failed to produce, which prompted the Police to instruct the driver to pull off the road.A search was conducted on the vehicle and all the vehicle occupants and discovered a 5kg Better Buy sack containing suspected pangolin scales which was in a black satchel within the car boot.The recovered suspected pangolin scales were awaiting examination by experts whilst held in the Exhibit room.All the five occupants of the vehicle were charged for c/s 45(1)(a)(b) ARW Section 45(2) of Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14, "Found in possession of pangolin scales" and were taken to court on 10 February 2020 by ZRP Murambinda for initial remand.The vehicle is being held as an exhibit at ZRP Murambinda.