OneMoney for Masvingo health institutions





SHANISE DZOBO

MASVINGO -The oldest mobile network operator in the country, NetOne through its OneMoney mobile money platform has opened biller codes for all public health institutions in Masvingo Province.

This was announced by the Province’s medical director, Dr Amadeus Shamu in a memo to all the institutions on February 6 which is in possession of The Mirror.

“This letter serves to let you know that Biller codes have been opened for your institutions for OneMoney facility. It has been noted that patients with OneMoney facility were unable to make payments for service rendered at our institutions,” reads part of the memo.

This comes as a relief to most patients who are on OneMoney platform and had been failing to utilise the facility which does not charge service fees like banks and other mobile money operators.

Earlier on NetOne chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje had promised that in a week’s time all hospitals in Masvingo would be having OneMoney biller codes for patients to make easy transactions.

“We will have all hospitals in Masvingo having OneMoney by end of next week,” said Muchenje last week.

“The fact that there are no service charges for transacting with OneMoney makes the mobile network of choice and it has come as a relief to most of us as we can now pay for our bills at public hospitals easily,” said Alerta Chapwanya from Majange area of Mucheke while having her daughter being dressed for burns suffered on the leg at Masvingo Provincial Hospital last Monday.

Since last year customers on OneMoney platform have not been paying service fees on transaction and the facility was extended to March 2020 as a means of cushioning the transacting public to make payments.

“To help usher in the year 2020, NetOne has extended the zero-tariff promotion on One Money, until March 2020, as a means of cushioning the transacting public to pay school fees, make payments, send and receive money. We will continue with our mission to transform and develop lives through communication solutions, as we complement Government efforts towards Vision 2030 – an upper middle class economy” said Muchenje during the extension launch.

OneMoney has grown by over 27% in the third quarter of 2019 from 335 132 to 428 529 subscribers and its market share is now over 6% from 4.8% in mid-2019.







