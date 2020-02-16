MDC A fails to get rural strategy

NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA
MWENEZI - The MDC A appears to have no clue on how to tackle low rural votes as it once again lost a by-election in Mwenezi where it only got 27 votes against ZANU PF’s 1 811.
Samuel Kwinika beat Tiripamwe Nzuda in the Ward 15 by-elections which became vacant after the death of Edson Chauke in November last year.
Mwenezi West chairperson Ambition Mboyi had predicted that MDC would not get 30 votes because Mwenezi is a ZANU PF territory.
