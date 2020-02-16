MDC A fails to get rural strategy

NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONAMWENEZI - The MDC A appears to have no clue on how to tackle low rural votes as it once again lost a by-election in Mwenezi where it only got 27 votes against ZANU PF’s 1 811.Samuel Kwinika beat Tiripamwe Nzuda in the Ward 15 by-elections which became vacant after the death of Edson Chauke in November last year.Mwenezi West chairperson Ambition Mboyi had predicted that MDC would not get 30 votes because Mwenezi is a ZANU PF territory.#MasvingoMirror#