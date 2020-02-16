    • Latest News

    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    Home > politics > MDC A fails to get rural strategy

    MDC A fails to get rural strategy


    NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA

    MWENEZI - The MDC A appears to have no clue on how to tackle low rural votes as it once again lost a by-election in Mwenezi where it only got 27 votes against ZANU PF’s 1 811.
    Samuel Kwinika beat Tiripamwe Nzuda in the Ward 15  by-elections which became vacant after the death of Edson Chauke in November last year.
    Mwenezi West chairperson Ambition Mboyi had predicted that MDC would not get 30 votes because Mwenezi  is a ZANU PF territory.
    #MasvingoMirror#
    at 16.2.20
    • Comment on The Mirror
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: MDC A fails to get rural strategy Rating: 5 Reviewed By: http://www.masvingomirror.com/
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top