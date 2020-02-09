Matuke starts ambulance business

SIMBARASHE MTEMBOMASVINGO – Senator Lovemore Matuke who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has opened an ambulance business in Masvingo under Trans-care Emergency Medical Services, The Mirror has been told.The business operation started on August 1, 2019 with a fleet of three vehicles.Matuke could not be reached for comment.The ambulance company is based at number 12 Hellet street in Masvingo.A source told The Mirror that Trans-care Emergency Medical Services has contracts with all registered medical aid societies where it ferries patients both within Masvingo and outside. Patients without medical aid can hire the ambulances on an upfront payment basis.Although there are three ambulances as of now sources told The Mirror that this is just the first batch as more are coming.Zimbabwe has over 50 other ambulance service providers and these include Mars and Emras.Other ambulance services companies like Mars also runs emergency air service operations.The ambulance service system run by Government is in a collapsed state with an ambulance being forced to ferry sometimes as many as 10 patients to Harare. The situation had reached a crisis point last year as patients were being asked to contribute and buy fuel for the ambulances.“It cost $350 to carry a patient from any suburb to town and we charge $7 per kilometer for those who are referred to hospitals out of Masvingo against $9 which other service providers are charging,” said a source.Matuke also runs Sandon Academy, an upmarket private school in Gutu and he is also believed to be a sugarcane farmer in Chiredzi.#MasvingoMirror#