Matuke reveals more on axed Zanu PF youth

• They approached ED for benefitsTAWANDA HOMBAGUTU – Zanu PF youth leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu (youth secretary for commissariat) and Lewis Matutu (deputy youth secretary) who were axed from party positions two weeks ago are not clean as they allegedly solicited for bribes from the same businessmen who they now attack as corrupt.Zanu PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Lovemore Matuke told The Mirror in an exclusive interview last Sunday that the two attacked businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara after they unsuccessfully solicited for bribes from them.They asked the tycoons to build houses for them and they also clashed with one of them over a mine they wanted to take over in the Mazowe area, alleged Matuke.Matuke who was speaking on the sidelines of the burial of Chibi High School head Boniface Machingauta at Mushayavanhu in Gutu said that the youth leaders also at one time expressed anxiety to the President that their term of office was coming to an end before they benefitted.Tsenengamu however, dismissed the allegations as falsehoods meant to frustrate the ‘corruption war’ against the tycoons. He said the allegations being levelled against them are not going to deter them from exposing and fighting corruption.“We never approached these tycoons for bribes and we have not met the President for a long time and it is therefore not true that we asked His Excellency for some benefits,” said Tsenengamu.“We don’t condone corruption but at the same time we don’t condone people who accuse others of corruption without evidence. We want these youth to expose corruption as much as possible but they must do that with evidence,” said Matuke.He said his security department had an interest in the matter.“We therefore followed up this issue and we are told that the youth leaders went to these tycoons and asked them to build houses for them but their requests were turned down. Now the question is are they exposing these businessmen because there is genuine concern against corruption or because they want to fix them for refusing to give bribes?” asked Matuke.The two were relieved of their positions in Zanu PF after they held a Press conference in which they attacked the three business tycoons. The National Youth Secretary Pupurai Togarepi was also relieved of his duties for acting in solidarity with his lieutenants.#Masvingo Mirror#