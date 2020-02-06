Masvingo Judge`s home ransacked

Son left unconscious

MORRIS BISHIHARARE – An unknown number of men raided Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze`s Waterfalls home in Harare on Tuesday where they severely assaulted his son whom they left for dead before vandalising his official Mercedes Benz.They also took US$1 500 and other valuables from his housesIronically Justice Mawadze is currently presiding over MDC vice chairman, Job Sikhala's highly publicised treason case whose trial started in Masvingo on Monday.Judiciary Services Commission (JSC) spokesperson Brian Nkiwane confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said the matter is now in the hands of the Police. He said the suspects forced their way into the Judge's home at around 6pm where they also took other valuables."The gang sprayed two dogs with tear smoke and tied them to a tree. They stole 4 wheels, lights and a grill from his official Mercedes Benz E300 vehicle. They broke the front door and gained entrance into the house before ransacking and turning everything upside down, stealing US$1 500, a DVD player and an IPhone."Justice Mawadze`s son arrived while the thieves were still around and he was sprayed with tear smoke before he was assaulted and left unconscious. The thieves destroyed property wantonly," said Nkiwane.