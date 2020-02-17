Liberation war hero Takavarasha aka TK dies





TAWANDA HOMBA

CHIVI- Prominent socialite and a veteran of the war of liberation Frank Takavarasha aka TK has died.

Takavarasha who was a long serving technician with the state broadcaster and later Transmedia Corporation died at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after a short illness.

TK whose Chimurenga name was Shingirai Chimurenga was 62 at the time of his death.

He was declared a liberation war hero upon the request of his fellow war veterans from Masvingo Province although his family requested that his remains be interred at his rural home in Chivi.

TK was buried at his homestead in Takavarasha Village under Chief Chivi last Sunday where hundreds of people from all walks of life including his close friends who used to socialise with him in the popular Room 7 Senior Officer’s Mess at Masvingo Provincial Police HQ converged to pay their last respects.

“TK our muzukuru was a humble person who had no ill feelings with anyone. He was always cheerful and lovely. We miss him greatly,” said Cassian Mtsambiwa a prominent Masvingo based architect who is the deceased’s uncle.

After the war of liberation, TK was sent to Germany by the Government for an advanced training course in radio and television transmission and came back in 1983 and went on to work in different parts of the country although he spent most of his working years stationed in Masvingo his home town.

Takavarasha had a passion to serve his people said his uncle former Tongaat CEO Sydney Mtsambiwa at the funeral.

“Transmedia and the whole nation benefited a lot from his vast experience and knowledge of the broadcasting infrastructure. Popularly known as TK, he was a jovial character who enjoyed his work. He could easily interact with all people across economic classes. He will be sadly missed by many,’’ said Rufaro Zaranyika, Transmedia Corporation chief operations officer at the burial site.

TK is survived with one daughter Tatenda.



