Judgment Yard, Macheso invade Masvingo

MELINDA TAGWIREIMASVINGO – Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso and dancehall kings Judgment Yard are clashing in Masvingo on Saturday next week, March 7, 2020 with Macheso performing at Lagoon (formerly Ritz) and Judgment Yard a few metres away at Club Liquids.The two shows are the first to be held in the Ancient City thus far and are billed to attract many.Director of 2kings Entertainment and DTL Records, Kudzai Matondo confirmed Judgment Yard’s show and added that they have lined up several artists to perform at Club Liquids including Takura who will stage on March 21, 2020.#MasvingoMirror#