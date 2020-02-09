Gweru City Council opens weekend market

SIBONGUTHANDO DUBEGWERU - Gweru City Council has reintroduced weekend markets where informal traders will sell their goods from the Civic Center every weekend.Gweru City Communication and Public Relations Officer Vimbai Chingwaramuse told The Mirror that the move was taken in consideration of the harsh economic times and to allow vendors to earn income without the cat and mouse battles they have on the city pavements with the Municipal Police."We have realised that the economy is bad for us to chase away people who are engaged in businesses on streets, so we decided to first introduce the weekend market for those selling their products," said Chingwaramusee.Traders will be paying an operation fee of $100 bond which in turn will be used to pay council workers like cleaners and security guards.Chingwaramuse said traders are not allowed to do businesses from verandas and pavements."Selling from shop verandas is certainly not the way to go as this directly interferes with shop owners. Such kind of disorder in the town has negative effective on potential investors," said Chingwaramuse.#MasvingoMirror#