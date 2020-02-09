Gutu DA transferred over MDC politics

MORRIS BISHIGUTU – Gutu District Development Coordinator (formally District Administrator DA) Melody Jiri has with immediate effect been transferred to Harare allegedly because she showed sympathy towards the MDC Alliance, The Mirror has been told.Jiri assumes the position of deputy director at the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing headquarters where she is without any specific assignment.Masvingo Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Fungai Mbetsa confirmed the transfer but said he was not aware of any political reasons behind the transfer.However, Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Youth Chairperson Brian Munyoro said Jiri deserved the transfer because she allegedly refused to take directives from the party. He accused her of siding with MDC Alliance councilors in the district and visiting projects in the wards more than she did for Zanu PF councilors.Jiri refused to comment, she said that she was not allowed to speak to the Press.This is not the first time the professionals have been moved out of Gutu on the basis of pressure from the ruling party. The former medical superintendent for Gutu Mission Hospital Edmore Zvidzai was removed from the district in 2018 after he clashed with the party having refused to give in to pressure to donate his money to the party affairs.Chirumanzu DA, Tapson Chivanga was also transferred to Harare last year after Zanu PF youth besieged his offices.Party activists are also piling pressure for the dismissal of senior management at Zaka Rural District Council for defying orders.“We welcome Jiri’s transfer to Harare. She was conniving with opposition councilors, visiting their wards to do various projects. We are also told that her working relationships with subordinates were not good,” said Munyoro.“I confirm that Gutu DDC has been to Harare with immediate effect. She will leave after completing the handover and takeover process. I am not aware of any issues behind the transfer since they were not indicated in the letter of transfer” said Mbetsa.Party activists are also allegedly piling pressure for the dismissal of senior management at Zaka Rural District Council for defying orders.#MasvingoMirror#