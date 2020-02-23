    • Latest News

    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    Home > Local News > Gono loses $310 000 property at Buhera home

    Gono loses $310 000 property at Buhera home


    DUMISANI CHAUKE

    BUHERA – Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono has lost $310 000 worth of property from his Buhera rural home and this was allegedly stolen by his relatives and a manger.
    The suspects appeared before Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai at Murambinda Magistrate's Court this week.
    George Chihota (41), Langton Choga (35), both from Gavaza Village under Chief Nerutanga in Buhera, Hakuna Panyika (48) of 35 Hesel, Borrowdale, Harare and Tavonga Gono (43) are charged with theft .#MasvingoMirror#
    at 23.2.20
    • Comment on The Mirror
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: Gono loses $310 000 property at Buhera home Rating: 5 Reviewed By: http://www.masvingomirror.com/
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top