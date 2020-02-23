Gono loses $310 000 property at Buhera home

DUMISANI CHAUKEBUHERA – Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono has lost $310 000 worth of property from his Buhera rural home and this was allegedly stolen by his relatives and a manger.The suspects appeared before Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai at Murambinda Magistrate's Court this week.George Chihota (41), Langton Choga (35), both from Gavaza Village under Chief Nerutanga in Buhera, Hakuna Panyika (48) of 35 Hesel, Borrowdale, Harare and Tavonga Gono (43) are charged with theft .#MasvingoMirror#