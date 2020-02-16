From rags to riches: Bishop Mutendi opens vegetable vendor’s service station

ALVINA CHIWANIKASHURUGWI- It is a rags to riches story!Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi was in Shurugwi last week where he officially opened and blessed a service station owned by a young church member who started off as a vegetable vendor working together with his mother.Bishop Mutendi who heads Zion Christian Church (ZCC), one of Zimbabwe’s biggest locally found churches hailed Moses Zuva for opening Mondi Filling Station in the small mining town of Shurugwi. He said it was impressive that he opened a service station at a time when the economy is facing difficult times.Bishop Mutendi became the first customer at the service station when he bought fuel for US$1 000.The official opening was attended by heads of Government departments, church members and members of the public.“I am really pleased with what this young man is doing in Shurugwi even in the face of these economic difficulties. I am here to bless his work and may God continue to bless this young man. I will be the first customer by buying fuel for US$1 000,” said Bishop Mutendi.Zuva said he was overjoyed by the blessings that he gets from God through the church. He said that his hard work is being rewarded and told The Mirror that everything comes through hard work and the blessings of God.“I am from a very poor back ground. My mother and I used to be vendors selling vegetables, tomatoes and sugar. I then graduated into an illegal gold panner and raised fees for a diploma from in Business Management. I have nowjust started a degree at MSU in Business Management.“God is everything. I have experienced all highs and lows of business. I have flourished, I got broke to the extent that I sold everything that I had and I am up again.“The best thing in my life is when my wife invited me to her church. That is when business started growing firmly and an now a proud owner of one of the biggest crèches in Shurugwi called Sunshine, I have business stands, I own a mine and a mill and today I have opened a filling station,” said Zuva.#MasvingoMirror#