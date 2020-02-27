Cold weather torments Whawha prisoners, EU told

ELIZABETH MASHIRIMIDLANDS BUREAUGWERU – Prisoners at Whawha Maximum Prison in Gweru are suffering intense cold as their cells only have gates without and no doors.This issue was raised with the European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen when he toured the prison to see EU funded projects at Whawha.Olkkonen was accompanied the acting Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Commissioner General Chihobvu. In addition to the fixing of doors, the inmates appealed for jerseys or any clothing to keep them warm.One of the prisoners accused the wardens of abusing them including assaulting them. He accused one of the lady officers of assaulting him with a wooden plank that morning. He asked to be transferred to another after making such an exposure as he was going to be in trouble for it.Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, Chohobvu said that the matter was going to be investigated.EU is funding three projects. The projects started last year and will continue until next year.#MasvingoMirror#