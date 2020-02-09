Chipinge RDC hands over furniture to 20 schools

PATIENCE MAGORACHECHECHE - Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) has handed over 800 pieces of furniture to 20 council primary schools in the district.The handover took place at Checheche Primary School on Friday and the ceremony was graced by the MP for Chipinge South, Enock Porusingazi.The furniture included single combined desks, tables and chairs worth over a million dollars and this was funded through the 5% intergovernmental fiscal transfer to local authorities under devolution.“This is a noble policy which I am convinced will see real improved socio-economic transformation in our communities,” said Porusingazi.The council is responsible for 101 primary schools and 49 secondary schools in Chipinge Rural. This was the second phase of the programme following last year’s donation to 10 schools.“The first phase saw Chipinge RDC handing over furniture to 10 schools in 2019 and this brings the total number of benefiting primary schools to 30,” said Blessing Mamvosha, Chipinge RDC CEO.“This donation will go a long way since most schools cannot afford to buy furniture considering the economic difficulties facing parents,” said one beneficiary, Trymore Manyezu of Manyezu Primary.#MasvingoMirror#