Breaking! Chibi High head dies



CHIVI- The headmaster of arguably the biggest secondary school in Chivi, Bornaface Machingauta has died. Machingauta who was the headmaster for Reformed Church in Zimbabwe run Chibi High School died while on his way to Zvishavane to see a doctor after spending the day with fellow teachers during an athletics zonal competition at Nyaningwe Secondary in Chivi, one of the teachers who spent the day with the deceased told The Mirror.

"I met h im in the afternoon and he was driving his car although he had difficulties in talking, he was not in his usual high spirits and at around 7pm we heard he died while on his way to the hospital and they had to turn back with the body," said the teacher who could not be named for professional reasons.

The Mirror understands that Machingauta died near Madzivadondo area on his way to Zvishavane.// More to follow.