Beitbridge Business Awards slated for May

MORRIS BISHIBEITBRIDGE – The annual Beitbridge Business Summit and Awards will be held in the border town on May 1, 2020, the organisers of the event have said.Honesty Inno Chenjerai, a spokesperson for Sundrive Coalition, the organisers of the event said in a statement that prominent business captain and founder of Kingdom Bank Nigel Chanakira will be the guest of honour at this second edition.Sundrive runs the awards in conjunction with Dream Chasers InternationalThe event has two segments; the summit where established business leaders will present papers in order to inspire youth who are into entrepreneurship.The second segment is for the awards where Beitbridge business achievers will be acknowledged for their performance in 2019.The event is taking place under the theme; Capacity Building.Last year the guest speaker was Dr Philip Mataranyika who is the CEO for Nyaradzo Funeral Services. Last year’s event whose target was 100 delegates was oversubscribed with 150 delegates attending to include FBC Bank, PSMI, Econet, traditional chiefs, the DA, Dispol, and managers of various companies.#MasvingoMirror#