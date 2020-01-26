Zvishavane to hold indaba for transport stakeholders

SYDNEY NCUBEZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAUZVISHAVANE – Stakeholders in the transport sector in Zvishavane will be holding a meeting on February 24, 2020 to discuss issues affecting them.Zvishavane Small to Medium Enterprises secretary general Bigboy Murenga confirmed the meeting.Critical to the meeting is the need to come up with a transport policy for the small mining town where some roads are under the jurisdiction of Zvishavane Town Council while others are under Shabani Mashava Mines (SSM).Zvishavane Town Council is not repairing roads because it claims that most of them are owned by the defunct SMM.The Small to Medium Enterprises group that is organising the meeting is worried about the state of roads where some roads have so many potholes that they are no longer passable.Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Larry Mavhima is expected to be the guest of honour at the meeting that will be held at Clevers Hotel in Zvishavane.Stakeholders at the meeting will include Zvishavane Police, VID, Ministry of Transport, Traffic Safety Board, Town Council, Runde RDC, Shabanie Mine, kombi drivers, mushikashika drivers and Mimosa Mining Company.Other issues on the agenda will be the absence of ranks for short distance transporters who create their own ranks and pick and drop passengers anywhere in the town creating traffic jams. The reckless driving by mushikashika drivers will also come under the spotlight.There is also concern that some service stations are selling fuel on the black market thereby leaving the town with fuel queues every day.#MasvingoMirror#