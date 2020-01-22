Pamushana attains best A Level results in the country

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO – Pamushana High School in Masvingo has attained probably the best 2019 Zimsec A Level results in the country with 79 students getting 15 points and above.The school further notched another remarkable result by producing 118 students with 10 points and above and this is according to results in the hands of The Mirror.The school had 140 students sitting for the November 2019 exams and it also attained 97,86% pass rate.On number 2 in Masvingo is Silveira which has 29 candidates with 15 points and above and the pass rate stood at 96,12%. The school also had a student who made it 30 points and the school has 81 students with 10 points and above. Silveira is gradually dominating Roman Catholic schools in the diocese including Gokomere.Silveira now stands way above Serima which has fallen to position 14 in the province with just 5 students with 14 points and above.On number 3 is Ndarama which had 21 candidates with 15 points and above and the school had a bumper of students with 9 points and above as this category stood at 106.According to the report from the Provincial Education Director Zedius Chitiga on number 4 is a tie between Gokomere and Zimuto which both have 16 students with 15 points and above. Gokomere had a pass rate of 96,7%.On number 6 is Mwenezi with 15 students who had 15 points and above and is followed by Mukaro on number 7 that has 11 students who notched 15 points or more.On number 8 is Dewure with 10 students who have 15 points and above while Gutu High stands at number 9 with 9 students who had 15 points and above.Position 10 is shared by Chibi High and Hippo Valley that both have 8 students with 15 points. On position 12 is Masvingo Christian with seven students who had 15 points and on position 13 is Mutendi and St Anthony that have 6 students each with 15 points.On number 15 is Serima and kushingirira High that have 5 students each with 15 points and above.#MasvingoMirror#