Nyajena man killed after running into a truck





BEVERLY BIZEKI/ MELINDA TAGWIREI

NGUNDU - A man from Chisase Business Centre under Chief Nyajena died on the spot last Tuesday morning after he bolted from the roadside where he was sleeping into an oncoming haulage truck.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Chief Inspector, Charity Mazula confirmed the unfortunate incident that happened at the 21km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road to The Mirror.

Christopher Magiga (36) believed to have been drinking beer the whole day on Monday fell asleep a metre away from the tarmac. In the early morning on Tuesday Magiga suddenly woke up and ran into the main road where he was hit by a Freightliner Truck which was coming from Ngundu and died on the spot.

