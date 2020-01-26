Mutero Pichi ladies vanish with US$1800 lobola from SA boyfriend

Murombo haarovi chinenguwo veduwee. Woti ndoindawo Joni kunoshava nevamwe chabuda hapana, the savings are cleared by the not so ladies of the oldest profession, woisa poison mubhodhoro reCastle and you visit the loo, somebody picks up the bottle and gallops the whole liquid, munyama wakadaro wakaoma. Munyama woga wogaThis is the case with our dear brother Muchawa who went down South to look for greener pastures and after saving for two years, Feyi wepaMutero Pichi kurank yekwaMutare uko kudown town kububunya zvake mari yacho.You all know Feyi mhanhi, this beautiful one, chakaumbika kunge kahari, sekamusuva kesadza nemavheji, short and brown in complexion, a real African woman. She stays in Pangolin hameno kuti zita rokuti Pangolin rakauya sei, may be they wanted to say Peacock, because kune vana maPeacock chaiwo kunaka.Her friend in crime who hatched the plan answers to the name, we are happy, yes kovanga vafadzwaka nemwanasikana anga auya panyika. For the purposes of this article let’s call her Tafy. She stays along Lion Street in Mucheke mudhuze mudhuze imomu achibva paBikita apa zvake.Tafy has a child with this famous pharmacist who drives a red Audi, yes you heard me correctly, red Audi, idzo dzekumhanya idzi.Tafy is in the habit of organising girlfriends for boyfriends in South Africa and she also gets her share of the boyfriends, koungangorongera vamwe, hazvibudika.Tafy organised a boyfriend for her workmate, Feyi and the boyfriend whom we shall call Muchawa because HOTH could not get the real name besides that he stays kwaMayor uko, kwaMustafa area. Muchawa is Hwidzo’s brother who was going out with Tafy. The two brothers are based in South Africa although their line of trade is not very clear, HOTH’s oracle could not get their line of trade clearly, and it was black and white and let’s hope they are not criminals down there, vakomana vemabhemba.So it happened that the two brothers decided to marry their queens back in Zimbabwe, but Muchawa, since he was not getting much thought of saving until it was enough for roora, lobola, dowry, mombe, RUSAMBOO etc.The girls have since disappeared and no longer at Mutero Pichi.Muchawa was giving his loot to Feyi every month whenever she visited down South, zvese negrocery plus $600 yuwesi for three good months. When the big brother papa Widzo vepaGokomere decided to visit his sweetheart Tafy in Zimbabwe he got the shock of his life.Hwidzo found the pharmacist’s red Audi parked 10cm from the door, gaya I told this Audi is up to no good.Baba nhiya vakangoita U-turn ndiye nemumaVheji, nemumunda wemapotato ware, nyengu, svave, disappear into thin air, koungadii iwe wawana baba vemwana varipo, vakatopaka. That was the last Hwidzo was seen.He narrated his ordeal to the young brother, Muchawa and Muchawa went on to phone Feyi only to be told that the money grew legs, yakadisappear and that was the end. Koungamudii zvake mwana wevanhu handiti wakamupa woga without duress, iye auya zvake Feyi kumunyima kwacho kunonetsa.Muchawa anga akutowona achipuwa rose sadza nemuriwo.How are you at the taira kampani, kumavhiri I mean this woman who stays in Rujeko, Jack City vakabatigwa mamessage nemurume. komwana akazowanikwa here akatiza kunyara chifambi chamai.#MasvingoMirror#