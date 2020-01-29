Masvingo City in major rates climbdown





MORRIS BISHI

Masvingo – Masvingo City Council has bowed down to pressure and is set to revise its 2020 Budget by more than three times after receiving more than 30 objections from the business community.

The 2020 budget pegged at $220 969 164 was approved by the city fathers despite rejection by residents over the budget which contained increases of over 4 000% in tariffs and rates for both businesses and residents

Masvingo Mayor Advocate Collen Maboke said the Urban Councils Act orders Council to revise its budget should it receive more than 30 objections.

“We have received over 30 objections from the business community and we are set to review the budget in a meeting to be held soon. Council is in the process of notifying residents and the business community of the new revised rates.

“Businesses, for example shops in residential areas who were set to pay $8 000 for licenses will now be paying around $2 000,” said Maboke.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) spokesperson Godfrey Mutimba said the business community is awaiting communication from Council over the matter while residents are still registering their displeasure over the proposed rates.

“The business community and residents at large are filing their displeasure with the proposed budget and will petition the parent ministry. The budget entails increments of over 200% for water and refuse collection tariffs.

“The budget is ridiculous and unacceptable considering the level of service delivery in the city. The City fathers have to be sensitive to the needs of the ordinary residents, if they are not we will force them to be sensitive, the economy is not performing and most people are living from hand to mouth hence they can’t afford the astronomical increases proposed,” said Mutimba.







