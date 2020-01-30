Maeresera is new CEO for Mberengwa

MORRIS BISHIMBERENGWA – Former Chirumanzu executive officer (human resources and administration) Thompson Maeresera is the new Chief Executive Officer for Mberengwa Rural District Council.Maeresera, an experienced administrator was appointed with effect from January 2, 2020.He confirmed his appointment in a telephone interview with The Mirror and said he looked forward to working well with the people of Mberengwa.His appointment follows the retirement of Acting CEO Milton Mambo at the end of 2019.Maeresera did his A Levels at Sanyati Baptist High School in Mash West in 1998. He attained a Bsc Degree in Human Resources Management from MSU in 2004. He graduated with an MBA from NUST in 2017.He joined Hwedza RDC in 2006 where he worked as head, Human Resources and Administration until 2010. He moved to Chirumhanzu RDC where he joined as Executive Officer Human Resources and held the post until his latest appointment.“I confirm my appointment to the post of CEO Mberengwa after undergoing various selection processes which were approved by our parent ministry. I assumed duty on January 2 2020 and it is my hope that with support from all stakeholders in the district, we will work to achieve a lot of developmental projects which will improve the standards of living for all communities” said Maeresera.In 2013 he joined Chirumhanzu Rural District Council as Executive Officer Human Resources and Administration, a post he relinquished in December 2019 prior to his latest appointment.Maeresera did his Advanced Level at Sanyati Baptist High School in Mashonaland West in 1998 and then attained Bsc Hons Degree in Human Resources Management from Midlands State University in 2004. He graduated with a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from National University and Science Technology (NUST) in 2017.#MasvingoMirror#