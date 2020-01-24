I can’t tell the biological father of my child - wife confesses in court

ALVINA CHIWANIKASHURUGWI – A Shurugwi woman confessed in court and told her husband who is a teacher that she did not know the biological father of her child since she slept with three different boyfriends without protection.The relationships with the boyfriends happened at a time that Kenita Bangure was on separation with Tapiwa Tatisa but the two stayed at the same house at Peak Mine Primary School where Tatisa teaches.Tatisa applied for a court order at Shurugwi that will see his wife being evicted from the school house.Bangure said she met the three boyfriends when she went out of town to do some business. She opposed the order for eviction arguing that her husband caused her infidelity because of the separation.She told magistrate Thabile Zungula that she was sex starved resulting in her committing adultery.“Tatisa was not having sex with me for a long time and I decided to have three boyfriends whom I have been having sex with. I fell pregnant and I don’t even know the father of my child. I am staying at his house by force because he is the one who caused this to happen,” said Bangure.“I was married to Bangure for eight years and we divorced in 2016. We have three children. Two are already married and the last born is in Form 2. The problem is that Bangure is still staying at my house and has concieved a baby boy who is not mine, I want her to move away from my house and I am maintaining my last born.The court ordered Bangure to leave Tatisa's house since she had a baby which does not belong to her husband.#MasvingoMirror#