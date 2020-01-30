Gokomere dominates Masvingo O Levels

• Silveira continues with upward rise• Ndarama odd one outBEVERLY BIZEKI/ VIMBAI TSAURAYIMASVINGO –Early results and analysis reaching The Mirror show that Gokomere High is the toast of the 2019 O Level ZIMSEC exams with 72 pupils notching 8A’s and above with 120 pupils getting 5A’s and above.The list is dominated by traditional power houses with a few day schools making the list.Gokomere managed an impressive 96.40% pass rate compared to its 95.33 pass rate last year. A total of 248 students sat for the exams with the best student Leon Mhingiro getting 18A’s.On number two is Pamushana with 93 pupils with 5A’s despite its overall percentage dropping from 94,79 to 91.25%.Two Roman Catholic schools are tried up at number three and these are St Anthony’s and Silveira high schools. Both have 81 pupils notching 5A’s and above out of a total of 196 and 191 pupils respectively.Silveira continues with its steep rise at both A and O Level. This year it is the second best A level school in the province and its O level pass rate rose from 92,82% to 95.81% .St Anthony has the highest pass rate in the province at 97.40 compared to 94.48 the previous year.The school’s best student, Tawedzerwa Vhurumhuku scored 17A’s.Ndarama High continues to be the odd one out; a day school that dominates both boarding, urban and rural school. Ndarama which until last December was headed by Shirley Makausi stands at number 5 and is the only day school, more so with hot sitting that made it into top 10.Ndarama has 71 pupils with 5A’s and above.On position six is Mukaro with 65 pupils with 5A’s. The highest student had 12As’.Mutendi High has 56 pupils with 5A’s and above and an 86.3% pass rate signalling a 2% decrease from last year’s 88.36%.Mwenezi High has 25 with 5Ass and above and a 65% pass rate. Rufaro High has 24 pupils with 5As’ and a 77,9% pass rate.RCZ run Chingombe has 16 pupils having 5A’s and above. Zimuto has 15 candidates with 5As’ and above.#MasvingoMirror#