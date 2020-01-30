Gaza High gets Chipinge’s best A levels

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE - Gaza High School has the 2019 Zimsec best A' level results in Chipinge District when results are ranked by the number of pupils who got 15 points and above.Gaza which is run by Chipinge Town Council has nine students with 15 points and above and of those four have 19 points each. The school’s overall pass rate is 83, 94% and there are 218 students who sat for the examinations, the highest figure in Chipinge.Chipinge District Schools Inspector (DSI) Richard Gabaza confirmed the results to The Mirror.On number two in the district with the highest number of students with 15 points and above is the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) run Mt Selinda High that had three students with 15 points and a 91, 09% pass rate with 101 students who sat for the exams.On number three is a tie of three schools; Chibuwe, Mafumise and Chikore which is run by UCCZ that have one student each with 15 points.The district’s pass rate is 86,82% compared to 2018 which had a 86.8% pass rate, said Gabaza."We have performed well and we are almost where we were in 2018.We have improved in terms of complexion of grades, it is quite a tremendous improvement," he added.Computer Science and Mechanical Mathematics had a 100 percent.The lowest pass rate was in Accounts which had 54, 47 percent.Ratelshoek and Samhutsa had 100% percent pass rate. Ratelshoek climbed the ladder from 95, 45 percent whilst Samhutsa had 70 percent in 2018.Rimbi had a 98, 61% pass rate, Chinaa which is run by UCCZ had a 97.2%, and Ngaone had 95%.Beacon Hill boarding which was the only school that achieved a 100% pass rate in 2018 has 94, 44% this year.Checheche High had 92, 31% and Jersey 92%.Mutema High dropped from 93,18% in 2018 to 66,67%.#MasvingoMirror#