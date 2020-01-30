Bullying at Vic High: Prefect pours water on pupil’s bed

TATENDA CHIZUSENIOR REPORTERMASVINGO – An angry Rujeko mother had to rush to Victoria High School in the leafy suburb of Rhodhene in Masvingo on Friday evening after a school prefect poured water on her son’s bed just before students went to sleep.The prefect also slapped the boy in the face after the latter protested against the bullying.The mother, Hazel Runyowa confirmed the case to The Mirror and said she reported the matter to Police although she had no RRB number at the time of going to Press.The Police visited the school with Runyowa but they were barred from entering the hostels by the deputy head Edmund Machache who said that the warden who had the keys was not around.Machache confirmed the case but referred all questions to the head.The head John Muzamani told The Mirror to get comments from the person who alerted the paper to the story. The Constitution of Zimbabwe requires heads of public entities to account to the public in the interest of the right to information.However, several school heads in Zimbabwe are appointed through politicians and they are protected even when they violate the law or act contemptuously to the same public that they are there to save.The District Schools Inspector Ishmael Chigaba was not picking his phone by the time of going to Press.This is not the first time that Vic High has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons as it has over the last few years had running battles with parents. The school which was among the best in the country at independence has also been on a down spiral with standards reaching rock bottom. Vic High is now among the worst boarding schools in Masvingo Province as it is beaten by rural day schools on academic results.The hostels, toilets and classrooms are run-down with students staying under conditions that have attracted the wrath of health experts.Police Spokesperson, Charity Mazula said the report is yet to get to her desk.The bully at the centre of the matter first accused Form 4s of pouring water on their senior’s beds and threatened to pour water on every Form 4’s bed. He only poured on Runyowa son’s bed.The Mirror is told that the prefect actually stays in another hostel and had just come to the Form 4 hostel to take revenge.#MasvingoMirror#