Big blow for Una Una

VIMBAI TSAURAYIMASVINGO – Masvingo United has suffered a major setback ahead of its 2020 campaign after its Chief Executive Officer and top lawyer Philip Shumba who bankrolled the team quit early this week.Shumba quit after some club and business community members allegedly poured scorn on him and accused him of manhandling the club.Masvingo United spokesperson Godfrey Mutimba confirmed the departure and urged the corporate world to support Una Una in re-joining top flight football."Una Una CEO, Shumba has resigned from football administration. We are grateful for the efforts during his tenure and wish him well in his new endeavours. We are urging the corporate world to support the club as we begin preparations for the 2020 season," said Mutimba.A resignation letter doing rounds on social media platform WhatsApp also confirms the developments to The Mirror and states that the reason for resigning is growing calls for the veteran to step down.A player who spoke to The Mirror said that Shumba quit after fierce criticism from club members who accused him of monopolizing the team and preventing the club from entering top flight football."The curtain has finally come down for me as I announce my retirement from football administration. I shall always cherish the good memories we shared together especially when we conjured unbelievable victories in difficult football terrainLastly allow me to thank those who have tormented my soul the whole of 2019 calling me all sorts of names. I have listened to your calls for me to step down from Masvingo United," reads part of the letter."Shumba motivated us to be the best. It is saddening that some of our members accused him of monopolizing the club. He supported us financially at every turn but some people ended up accusing him of stealing the limelight. His departure is likely to see some board members as our secretary general Omen Mafa following suit," said the player.Shumba has been an active sports administrator having been part of Hearts of Law FC, SP Roma, Don Bosco FC, Mucheke Pirates and Masvingo United spanning his 20-year career.