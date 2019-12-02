ZIMRA officer acquitted on abuse of duty charges

MORRIS BISHICHIREDZI BUREAUCHIREDZI - Chiredzi based ZIMRA officer Ashton Manyika who was facing eight counts of criminal abuse of office was recently acquitted by Chiredzi Resident Magistrate Constance Mutandwa.Manyika who is on suspension was accused of extending a temporary import permit for visitors motor vehicle (TIP). The allegations were for the periond between April 2017 to December 2017.In his defence led by his lawyer Wellington Muzenda of Muzenda and Chitsama, Manyika said the he was being victimised by his manager Loyd Mubingi for testifying against him in a case between him and another ZIMRA officer Joseph Mutezo in which he was eventualy convicted.#Masvingo Mirror#