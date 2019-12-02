Zimra employee faces 183 counts of fraud

ELLEN MLAMBOBEITBRIDGE BUREAUBEITBRIDGE - A ZIMRA data capture clerk, Herry Phiri has resigned after he was charged with 183 counts of fraud.He allegedly forged customs clearance certificates to evade duty.Phiri appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Langton Mukwengi and was granted $5 000 bail and ordered to report three times per week at Beitbridge Police. He was remanded to a later day for continuation of trial.The complainant in the matter is Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) represented by Benjamin Masendeke.It is the State case that on June 29, 2019 at Malindi Transit shed in Beitbridge, the accused cleared a Mercedes Benz E200, 2009 model, Engine number 27195631124819, chasis number WDB2110412b394378 for Charles Muzavazi of Marlborough in Harare using forged customs clearance certificate number 248968A.He then gave Muzavazi a forged certificate which belonged to Loreen Mudapakati of Seke, Chitungwiza who cleared a Honda Fit Airwave and not a Mercedes Benz in order to evade Mercedes Benz E200, 2009 model duty.The forged certificate is not issued by ZIMRA stores as per procedure and it’s not in ZIMRA Beitbridge records.ZIMRA suffered prejudice of $5 816.64 and the Benz was seized under notice of seizure number 010132L.Munyonga Kuvarega prosecuted.#MasvingoMirror#