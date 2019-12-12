Una Una does it!

BEVERLY BIZEKI/VIMBAI TSAURAYIMASVINGO- Masvingo United are the 2019 Diamond Super cup winners dismissing bitter rivals and Premier Soccer League (PSL) debutants Tenax FC 5-3 on penalties following an intriguing 2-2 stalemate at finals held at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare on Saturday.Una Una boys went into the final as the underdog on the back of a 2-1 defeat at the same venue and a 0-0 draw at Mucheke Stadium during the Eastern Region Division 1fixtures.The team presented its cash prize of $80 000 and trophy to Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke on Monday at a ceremony attended by Una Una fans and management at the Civic Centre.“This is a great way to end the year. We finished third on the league and despite failing to make it into PSL we have something to show for our efforts. The team has done us proud and we urge them to win more trophies and bring PSL to the Ancient City,” said Maboke.Una Una gaffer Godfrey Dondo popularly known as Mai Mahofa applauded the team for lifting the trophy and urged the corporate world to back the club in the coming 2020 season.A solitary goal from Tawanda Mulinga in the semi-final against Buffaloes secured the final spot for Una Una who found consolation in the match having fallen eight points behind Tenax FC in the battle for PSL glory.Goals from Admire Banda and Michael Tapera in either half of the game saw Una Una cancel opening scores from Tenax FC leading to the penalty shootout after 130 minutes of play.#MasvingoMirror#