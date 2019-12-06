Tourism industry & its ministry meet for 2020 strategic planning session

BY RAY MAWERERAThe Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism & Hospitality Industry has kicked off its strategic planning session in Masvingo and has invited the Tourism sector to map a robust 2020 tourism roadmap.The ministry's various' parastals and internal departments took turns to share their achievements for the current financial year as well as their plans for the year ahead.The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Mr Munesu Munodawafa, urged the stakeholders to work on building consensus around achieving a US$6 bilion Tourism Economy anchored on the country's National Vision 2030 and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe CEO, Mr Paul Matamisa, presented on the state of tourism business, regulatory issues currently obtaining, the need for government to expedite tourism subsidies, tax rebates, policy alignment opportunities as well as the need to effectively manage perceptions of the country.ZTA Acting Chief Executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, shared with the executives and his counterparts the state of the tourism industry, challenges being faced and the proposed solutions for immediate implementation and in the year ahead.Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu is expected to address the meeting Wednesday.#MasvingoMirror#