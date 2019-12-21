Tongaat to buy 550kva transformer for Chiredzi Town

MORRIS BISHICHIREDZI BUREAUCHIREDZI – Tongaat Hullet Zimbabwe will soon procure a 550kva transformer for Chiredzi Town in a bid to end the water crisis that bedevils the urban settlement’s 30 000 residents.This was disclosed by Tongaat Hullet Human Resources Director Freddy Nyangwe during a tour of the water works last Friday.Nyangwe said the move comes after Chiredzi Town council approached the company for assistance to find a lasting solution to the water crisis fuelled by long hours of electricity load shedding.In addition to purchasing the transformer, the sugar milling giant will also connect the local authority’s water works to its electricity lines which are not affected by load shedding."This is in response to a call made by the council regarding the water crisis faced by the town. We are committing ourselves as a company through our corporate social responsibility program to connect this plant to our lines which are not affected by load shedding. We have so far erected an electricity line to this plant but what is needed is a big transformer which can power this facility.We will procure the transformer and an alternative power system which will work when our mills are not running and this will be inform of a generator. This program will be on cost recovery basis since our agreement with council is that it will in future pay for the costs without any interests" said Nyangwe.Chiredzi Town secretary Charles Muchatukwa said they set up a joint committee which is being chaired by Nyangwe tasked with implemeting the project which they target to be complete by April 2020.#MasvingoMirror#