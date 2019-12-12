The Great Zimbabwe world heritage site

































RASHID SAIDE

MASVINGO- The festive season is a time to reflect back and take stock of the achievements of the past year while celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Such reflection requires that one be in a tranquil environment. What better environment could one reflect on the past year than at one of the world’s unique cultural heritage centre of Great Zimbabwe – a national monument and also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Situated equi-distant to all the major cities in the country Great Zimbabwe is a must visit site for every Zimbabwean as one cannot claim to be a Zimbabwean without setting foot at this centre of pre-colonial southern African civilisation. For the thousands of tourists that flock to the site every year, a visit is an important fulfilment of an educational, spiritual, historical and adventurous journey. The wealth of information from the knowledgeable Tour Guides and the Site Museum enriches one’s understanding of this ancient centre of Zimbabwe civilisation. For the spiritual, the mere visit to the site is a major inspiration which connects with the ancestral world while the adrenalin filled will take satisfaction with the Hill climb following the paths that our ancestors tookover half a millennium ago.

Whilst on monument tour, do not miss the Great Zimbabwe Shona village which reflects on the Shona way of life. The village tour includes joining in the traditional dance arena, handcrafts making and an experience of the traditional games such as tsoro and pada.

Within the monument are situated convenient family lodges for overnight accommodation. In addition, there is a large camping site where visitors can bring their camping equipment and experience the pleasure of sleeping in the same space that the ancestors slept hundreds of years ago. Culinary services are also offered on site. During this Christmas holiday there will be numerous braai facilities that visitors can make use of.