Standing ovation for Mirror Reporter!

MIRROR REPORTERHARARE- Mirror reporter, Lethumusa Mabhena received a standing ovation at the Environment Africa Awards held at the Rainbow Towers in Harare on Thursday night when she was the only female journalist among eight national reporters to win an award and the first student to walk to the podium in the history of this prestigious media event. Mabhena who is an MSU student on attachment with The Mirror put Chivi District on the map with her sterling story on the achievements of Chivi Villagers with Govaguru Wetland.She was adjudged The Best Livelihood story reporter and landed her hands on a shield, a certificate and $6 000 cash. She becomes the third Mirror Reporter after Elizabeth Mashiri (NJAMA Awards) and Ellen Mlambo (IPEC) to get national recognition in the last three months.The awards were also sponsored by Rainbow Towers and Nyaradzo Group. Forestry Commission General Manager Abednego Marufu was the guest of honour.#MasvingoMirror#