Shakashe Primary tops Masvingo Grade 7 results

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO – Masvingo Urban-based primary school, Shakashe appear to be topping the province's just released 2019 ZIMSEC Grade 7 results according to early reports that The Mirror is receiving.The school has 25 pupils with five units out of the five subjects that they set for, taking it far higher than the next school. Reports indicate that there is no other school in the province that has 20 candidates with five units.Hellen McGhie which used to dominate the province in the top three schools has the second highest number of students with five units at 19. Traditional powerhouse Gokomere found itself in a difficult position this year with just 15 pupils notching five units.Two years ago the school had more than 44 pupils with one unit throughout the subjects that they set for.Victoria Junior has 16 candidates with 5 units and Don Bosco has no child with five units.Runyararo West which topped the list last year has 18 candidates with 5units and a 95% pass rate. ZRP Zimuto, one of the consistent top Grade 7 schools has two pupils with five units.Triangle based Kyle Primary which was the seventh best school in the province managed an impressive 96% pass rate with 70 students ranging between five and nine units.