Residents association wants Chiredzi Town Engineer fired

MORRIS BISHICHIREDZI BUREAUCHIREDZI – Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHIRRA) has written to Chiredzi Town Council chairman Gibson Hwende demanding the immediate suspension of the local authority’s engineer.The residents want Weisley Kauma suspended over his failure to solve the water crisis that has bedevilled the sugar producing town.The letter dated November 18, 2019 and copied to the Town Secretary Charles Muchatukwa says the water crisis in the town persists whether there is electricity to power pumping or not and there are now strong fears of an outbreak of water borne diseases.Women and young girls were also risking their lives walking long distances at night to fetch water, said the letter.Hwende said he could not comment as he was yet to see the letter from CHIRA.Kauma could not be reached for comment.CHIRRA chairperson Jonathan Muusha confirmed writing the letter to council.“CHIRRA is asking for the suspension of town engineer because of the water crisis which is affecting all wards,” reads part of the letter.The Mirror is informed that on Monday councillors summoned Kauma and officials from his department and questioned them on the situation.#MasvingoMirror#