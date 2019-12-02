Prominent Masvingo businesswoman sued over debt

SIMBARASHE MTEMBOMASVINGO – Popular Masvingo businesswoman Rejoice Gundura who runs a canteen at Reflections Bar is being sued after failing to pay off a $1 899 debt arising from cutlery she hired for a function.She is being sued by Rudo Shoko of Clovelly who says that Gundura hired décor and cutlery on September 14 2019 including 120 gold chairs, 12 round tables and 120 forks for $5 600 but Gundura has only paid off $5 000 and is allegedly threatening not to pay the deficit and a further $1 299 for 119 forks.The summons also state that Gundura is in the habit of not picking up Shoko’s calls and threatening not to pay the amount as she has ‘friends in high places who can override the justice system. She further states that she has messages and voice notes filled with threats.“Rejoice does not answer calls and has threatened not to pay the balance because she has connections in high positions who can override the justice system. I have chats, voice notes and witnesses to prove that she lies and is very rough when I call for my money…,” reads part of the affidavit attached onto the summon.#MasvingoMirror#