POTRAZ donates laptops to Mwenezi schools

NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONAMWENEZI – The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has donated 50 laptops equally to five Mwenezi schools at a function to mark World Post Day.The event which was graced by the Minister of ICT and Courier Services, Jerifan Muswere was held at Rutenga Growth Point and the Minister also took advantage of the occasion to launch the village information centre.The theme of the event was delivering development is delivering progress, ICT infrastructure allows people to participate in the digital economy.The schools that went home smiling are Sacred Heart High, Rutenga Primary, Masogwe Secondary, Gukuku Secondary, and Nikita Secondary.POTRAZ director general Dr Gift Machengete said the aim of the programme is to spread ICT services to allow people to participate in the digital economy. He urged people not to use social media platforms to scold and spread lies but to disseminate information for the good of the people.He said that 24 containerised village information centres have been established countrywide and Masvingo has four sites at Bikita Post Office, Maranda Growth Point, Rutenga Growth Point and Buffalo Ranch. He urged people to jealously guard the information center and added that there were going to be free training programmes on how to use the internet.