    Saturday, 21 December 2019
    Peter’s Lodge director is no more


    BEVERLY BIZEKI

    MASVINGO – Edward Peter Kwarire, a former teacher, Director of Peter’s Lodge in Masvingo town and devout Catholic is no more.
    Kwarire who retired from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in 2007 died at Makurira Memorial Clinic on December 7, 2019 after battling diabetes for several years.
    He was 67.
    His wife Ellen Kwarire confirmed the death in an interview with The Mirror and added that he was buried at Lawn Cemetery on December 9, 2019.
