Mwenezi District deputy registrar retires

MIRROR REPORTERMWENEZI – Mantsha Mulongoni, the deputy district registrar at Mwenezi has called it a day.Mulongoni who worked in the Registry service for 37 years retired on November 30, 2019 and there was a farewell party for him on Saturday at Mwenezi District Registry Hall.Mwenezi District Registrar Hardlife Mudavanhu described Mulongoni as a good workmate, hardworking, team player and a goal getter.Vengai Emmanuel who worked with Mulongoni for 14 years described the latter as a source of inspiration.Mulongoni was born at Fiosi Village under Chief Sitaudze in Beitbridge. He attended Manama High from 1973 to 1976 for his secondary education.He became a temporary teacher at Sukwi primary school before joining the registry department.Mulongoni joined the registry department in 1982 as a mobile registration officer in Harare and was transferred to Chiredzi in 1985.He was transferred to Mwenezi in 1988. He became Mwenezi district's acting registrar in 2007 and later deputy registrar in 2014.