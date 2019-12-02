MSF hands over HIV facilities in Mwenezi

TATENDA CHIZU/NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIROVONAMWENEZI - Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has handed over 11 Out of Facility Community Art Distribution (OFCAD) centres in Mwenezi to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The handover ceremony took place at Neshuro Development Training Centre on Wednesday last week.OFCADs are sites where people living with HIV/Aids collect ARVS away from a health centre. Normally an OFCAD is a home of a person living with HIV/AIDS who is trained in the handling and distribution of ARVs and patients collect drugs from him or her in order to reduce the distances they walk to hospitals and clinics.MSF came with the idea of OFCAD after it realized that patients were travelling distances of up to 60km to get ARVs. In some situations they crossed large rivers and this meant that in times of floods they could not access drugs.MSF medical co-odinater Dr Reinaldo Ortuno Gutierrez handed over the sites to Neshuro District Hospital Dr Itai Matibiri and the field work that MSF carried out will now be done by Batanai HIV/Aids Service Organisation (BHASO).Also present at the presentation were traditional leaders and members of the public.“We will try to give total support to our patients, we are grateful because we benefited a lot from MSF”, said Matibiri.The OFCAD model of HIV treatment and care was introduced by MSF, an international medical humanitarian organisation in Mwenezi in 2018.Ratidzo Jagada, a nurse at Chirindi Clinic said the program which trains village health workers to distribute ARVs from their homes had brought a lot of relief.“We implemented the model in the hardest to reach areas in Mwenezi district and results show that this initiative significantly improved the ART clients’ levels of retention in care,” said MSF Gutu Project Coordinator Rinako Uenishi.One of the patients Easter Mutizingwa was happy with the project.#MasvingoMirror#